The news is based on the observation of the model codes of the Galaxy S25 (SM-S931B/DS) and Galaxy S25 Ultra (SM-S938B/DS, SM-S938U, SM-S938N, SM-S9380), which have appeared in the IMEI database, while there is no trace of the Galaxy S25 Plus. In past years, all three models were registered simultaneously: an absence that is fueling speculation that the Plus model will be abandoned. But what could have driven this decision?

Samsung is reportedly considering a significant change in its flagship smartphone range: the elimination of the intermediate model Galaxy S25 Plus According to rumors reported by Android Headlines, the South Korean company could focus exclusively on the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra models.

Plus Model, a love that never blossomed

Samsung’s decision could be motivated by several factors. First, the Plus model is traditionally the one that sells less compared to the other two. Users tend to prefer either the compact and handy model (Galaxy S25) or the top of the range with the best features (Galaxy S25 Ultra).

The model numbers of the base S25 and S25 Ultra Global (Source: Android Headlines)

The model numbers of the regional variants of the S25 Ultra, where U stands for USA and N for South Korea (Source: Android Headlines)

Additionally, the advent of foldables has made Samsung’s flagship lineup rather crowded, with five models launched each year in two batches. Eliminating the Galaxy S25 Plus could simplify the lineup and focus the company’s efforts on the most popular models.

At the moment, these are just rumors and there is no official confirmation from Samsung. The hypothesis of the elimination of the Galaxy S25 Plus, however, seems plausible, considering the market trends and the growing popularity of foldables. We just have to wait for more information to understand if this choice will materialize, but it is certainly not news that we can expect from the next Samsung Unpacked in Paris.

And what do you think of this possible choice by Samsung? Would you prefer a slimmer range or the offer of an intermediate model? Share your opinions in the comments below.