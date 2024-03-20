There is already talk of Samsung's projects and plans for the next generation of the flagship model, and it seems that the Galaxy S25 series will bring a lot of new features.
In the never-ending flow of new features in the smartphone industry, manufacturers' focus quickly shifts from one product to another.
Without surprises therefore, just two months after the launch of the Galaxy S24 series, here are already the very first rumors about the next Samsung Galaxy S25.
The leakers continue their work of anticipation, and the rumors focus mainly on basic model of the next flagship.
Some rumors suggest that the development of CAD representations of the smartphone has already begun.
According to the information, Samsung followers can expect “major changes in the design and overall concept of the Galaxy S25 series”, including a increase in screen size.
New look
The information disclosed by Revengus comes from a “corporate source” in South Korea.
The leaker is no stranger to this type of indiscretion, given that in the past he had already spoken of larger screens for the new Galaxy S.
The suggestion that Samsung is considering a radical change in design for next year comes from more than one source, however, to the point that it seems that each Galaxy S25 model should stand out for its aesthetic characteristics by his direct predecessors.
While in-depth details on those changes are lacking, it has been mentioned that the base model will see an expansion in screen size to 6.36 inchescompared to the Galaxy S24's 6.2-inch panel.
With this new display size, the Galaxy S25 will compete with the iPhone 16 Pro, which is expected to be taller and narrower than its predecessor iPhone 15 Pro.
By way of comparison, we remind you that the Galaxy S24 Ultra screen measures 6.8 inches, and a slight increase is also expected for its “heir”.
Revengus also highlighted that former Mercedes-Benz designer Ilhwan Lee “is focused on the redefine the Galaxy brand image to ensure a feeling of freshness.”
The larger screen size for the new series could be an integral part of this renewal process.
Halfway revelations
Speculations suggest that both the Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra could feature physical improvements to the displayhowever, concrete evidence is currently lacking.
The start of drafting the CAD models that were being talked about was reported in a telegraphic message on X by user kro, but little else was revealed.
We hope to get our first look at these renderings in the coming weeks and update the story accordingly.
The increase from 6.2 inches to 6.36 inches might seem laughable, but it would still provide Samsung with useful internal “wiggle room” for enhance other components of its future flagship.
There are already rumors suggesting a larger battery and main camera sensor; improvements already seen in the case of Galaxy S24 Ultra and which thanks to the slightly larger dimensions could impact the standard Galaxy S25.
As for the other specifications of Samsung's upcoming flagship models, the Galaxy S25 will adopt the chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 4which is said to be significantly more powerful than its third-generation predecessor.
This new chipset is expected to support faster RAM, leading to better features artificial intelligence on the device.
Surely, with the Galaxy S25 series launch expected no earlier than early next year, we're likely to continue hearing about the next generation of Samsung's flagship phones in the months to come.
