The leakers continue their work of anticipation, and the rumors focus mainly on basic model of the next flagship . Some rumors suggest that the development of CAD representations of the smartphone has already begun. According to the information, Samsung followers can expect “major changes in the design and overall concept of the Galaxy S25 series”, including a increase in screen size .

In the never-ending flow of new features in the smartphone industry, manufacturers' focus quickly shifts from one product to another. Without surprises therefore, just two months after the launch of the Galaxy S24 series, here are already the very first rumors about the next Samsung Galaxy S25.

New look

CAD renderings of the Galaxy S25 may show variations in dimensions

The information disclosed by Revengus comes from a “corporate source” in South Korea.

The leaker is no stranger to this type of indiscretion, given that in the past he had already spoken of larger screens for the new Galaxy S.

The suggestion that Samsung is considering a radical change in design for next year comes from more than one source, however, to the point that it seems that each Galaxy S25 model should stand out for its aesthetic characteristics by his direct predecessors.

While in-depth details on those changes are lacking, it has been mentioned that the base model will see an expansion in screen size to 6.36 inchescompared to the Galaxy S24's 6.2-inch panel.

With this new display size, the Galaxy S25 will compete with the iPhone 16 Pro, which is expected to be taller and narrower than its predecessor iPhone 15 Pro.

By way of comparison, we remind you that the Galaxy S24 Ultra screen measures 6.8 inches, and a slight increase is also expected for its “heir”.

Revengus also highlighted that former Mercedes-Benz designer Ilhwan Lee “is focused on the redefine the Galaxy brand image to ensure a feeling of freshness.”

The larger screen size for the new series could be an integral part of this renewal process.