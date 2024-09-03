Through Amazon Italy Samsung is offering a very interesting promotion: if you buy a smartphone at a discount by September 5th Samsung Galaxy S24 with charger includedget a free one too Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablet. The discount is €190 compared to the recommended price. You just need to reach this address or use the box you see below.
The recommended price is €989, while the lowest recent price is €849. The tablet instead travels between 300 and 400 euros, as a sales figure. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Features of the Samsung smartphone
The Samsung Galaxy S24 offers a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X displaywith a 50 MP camera, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage space. The battery is 4,000 mAh. This model supports Samsung AI.
In the box Included is the smartphone, the 25W charger, a USB cable for charging and a SIM ejector, as you can see from the picture.
Once you have purchased your smartphone, you will have to register it on the Samsung website to reclaim your tablet.
