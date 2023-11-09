One wonders whether, in the future, it will still be necessary to possess linguistic skills. The vision proposed by Samsung seems to answer this question in a negative way. In fact, the S24 series will be a pioneer in the implementation of a real time audio translator in the phone app, allowing instant translation of conversations with interlocutors of different languages. The announcement suggests that this technology could become a paid service.

We still don’t know all the details, but it seems that this prospect could become a reality as early as next year.

Galaxy, can you translate it for me? AI Live Translate Call is the name of the function that will allow real-time translation of phone calls When a call comes in on the Galaxy S24, Bixby takes over, instantly translating the other person’s speech, regardless of language: French, German, English or any other. A transcription of what is said in real time will appear on the screen, so you can better follow the conversation. The news is called AI Live Translate Call and will work directly on the device, without sending any information to external servers, representing a smart way to translate calls without privacy concerns. See also Payday 3 has a tenth of Payday 2's players on Steam in the last 24 hours Samsung announced this feature on its official website, confirming it for the Galaxy S24 which will be released in January 2024, according to rumors circulating. However, it’s important to note that we don’t yet know if it will be available in all languages ​​and regions at launch or if there will be any limitations.

So, even if it seems like a useful function, we will have to observe how it will behave in practice.

Future ever closer thanks to AI Samsung has specific plans for AI implementations on its products next year The ability to carry out real-time translations will be just one of the numerous features linked to artificial intelligence that will characterize the S24 line.

Samsung is likely developing a wide range of features destined to debut on its latest flagship and, potentially, on most future phone devices. We’ll have to wait to see how Samsung uses AI, but instant translation certainly won’t be the only thing that makes the S24 special.

Galaxy AI, which could itself translate into Gauss, the AI ​​model recently launched by Samsung should propose a whole series of “smart things” to make your phone perform better, from photos to the creation of text content. See also Microsoft and Activision, New Zealand's decision has not yet been announced



