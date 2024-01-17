Today a new event was held Samsungthe same one in which we learned about their new line of phones named Galaxy S24which comes from an economical model to some more premium ones so that enthusiasts of Android Take the one you prefer home. The best thing is that its technology is cutting-edge, so you can expect new functions that previous versions do not have, as well as improved artificial intelligence in photographs, image retouching and much more.

But given the revelation, the question of price arises, since when applying new technologies that means more investment in terms of production, and fortunately for the user, the increase in pay will not be much. First of all, there will be three models that will go on sale: Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra; each one applied on the same hardware system, but with clear subtle changes in terms of performance, that depends on how premium each one of them is.

It is worth mentioning that Mexico It is one of the favorite countries of Samsung when selling cell phones, which is why customers can now reserve their phone on the company's official website, to receive it on the first day of launch with some benefits involved. They include taking the charger as a gift, being able to pay it in months without interest with selected cards, even being able to double the cell phone memory without any type of extra cost.

Here the price table:

Regarding what was mentioned that the price of the cell phone will not be much compared to previous deliveries, it is that in fact it is cheaper compared to the 2023, which will be quite worth it for those who want to fully upgrade to this technology. As for the launch day, it will not be very far away fortunately, since the February 24th It will be the starting signal for people to take their equipment in Mexicoeither in official in-person stores or simply ordering online.

Via: Samsung

Editor's note: I am not a particular fan of getting new phones, only when it is really necessary, that is, when the battery has already swollen and changing it does not make any kind of sense. But in the meantime, I'm content with my gadget of a cell phone.