The previews intensify on the S24 line, with a focus on the Ultra model, and the latest rumors reveal an enhanced resistance of the device.

In a month, in San Jose, California, the Galaxy S24 series will make its debut, rumors about its technical characteristics and possible prices have recently intensified. Looking at this information, it is clear that Samsung aims to make the Ultra model an undisputed winner.

The device looks set to be the most revolutionary of the usual three in the annual line-up and recent rumors suggest that the Korean giant is working to ensure it is a true giant in terms of performance and beyond. New information tells us about durability of Galaxy S24 Ultra; Samsung seems to have taken it upon itself once again to keep the build quality of its top of the range high. Recently, the leaker Alvin (@sondesix on X) shared information that largely confirms what has already been leaked so far, also adding details on the photographic sector, design and artificial intelligence. See also Sonic Superstars, a video with the animated introductory sequence

Maximum resistance The latest information reported by the leaker Given the previews, the next Galaxy S24 Ultra will be a real one pioneer of the resistance.

According to sources, the titanium frame will make the body 56% more resistant than previous models which had an aluminum frame.

While the basic models may not enjoy this exclusive feature, the Ultra will stand out for its new chassis, promising greater solidity and making itself an option for those who consider the durability of the device a fundamental criterion when purchasing. Following Apple's lead with the iPhone 15 Pro, Samsung will ditch curved displays in favor of one completely flatbut will maintain a slightly curved profile to ensure a more comfortable grip of the device, as also demonstrated in a recent comparison with the Galaxy S23. Speaking of the display, it is said that the phone will also have a stainless steel coating Gorilla Glass on the front, promising greater overall resistance of the screen. See also Dragon's Dogma 2 officially announced at PlayStation Showcase 2023 Gorilla Glass Armor represents an upgrade over the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra's Dynamic AMOLED 2x display will offer a maximum brightness of 2,600 nitsensuring clear visibility even in direct sunlight.