After years and years of continuous use, it is inevitable that you will find yourself replacing your smartphone with a completely new model. In light of this and on the occasion of Prime DayAmazon has thought to offer you the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with an excellent 28% offallowing you to save a good 460 euros compared to the original recommended price from Samsung. If you are interested in purchasing it, all you need to do is click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box below.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available in offer reserved for Prime users to 1159 eurosagainst the 1619 euros of the list price. The smartphone is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can take advantage of your Prime subscription for free home delivery.