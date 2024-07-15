After years and years of continuous use, it is inevitable that you will find yourself replacing your smartphone with a completely new model. In light of this and on the occasion of Prime DayAmazon has thought to offer you the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with an excellent 28% offallowing you to save a good 460 euros compared to the original recommended price from Samsung. If you are interested in purchasing it, all you need to do is click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box below.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available in offer reserved for Prime users to 1159 eurosagainst the 1619 euros of the list price. The smartphone is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can take advantage of your Prime subscription for free home delivery.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: AI at your service
One of the major strengths of this new smartphone is certainly the strong Galaxy AI integrationSamsung’s artificial intelligence that brings many interesting features, such as for example the Live call translationNotes Assistant to summarize any text and much more.
In this case you will have an excellent 6.8-inch diagonal AMOLED 2X displaythanks to which you can watch films and TV series even while you are travelling. Excellent 512GB internal memoryinside which you can store photos, videos and much more. In the case of the offer proposed by Amazon, the smartphone is presented in the Titanium Black color.
#Samsung #Galaxy #S24 #Ultra #top #range #offer #Prime #Day #Amazon
Leave a Reply