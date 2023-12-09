Samsung has set its first event of 2024 for January, with the undisputed protagonist of the evening which, needless to say, will be the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Less than a month after the Unpacked event, a lot of information has already emerged on the top of the range, both from an aesthetic and technical point of view. This premium smartphone will also be the company’s first to ditch the aluminum and glass chassis and switch to a titanium alloy. In a recent analysis, a tipster examined the design details and differences between the new model and its predecessor S23 Ultra, highlighting how, although there are numerous similarities between the two, the transition to the new construction has brought sharper textures and more subtle differences.

Superficial differences The device above is an S23 Ultra, while the one below is an S24 Ultra The images show Galaxy S23 Ultra in black and Galaxy S24 Ultra in contact silver, highlighting the different features of the edges of the bodywhich have both aesthetic and functional impacts on the display and socket of the device. See also Activision Blizzard: Profits and monthly users down sharply in the last quarter Normally in a smartphone, square edges tend to magnify the size of the panel, while round ones make it easier to grip but “devour” the display a bit. On the side, both the volume rocker and the power button do not protrude like in the S23 Ultra, and are slightly longer and wider. In the upper part, the position of the secondary microphone for noise suppression remains unchanged, while a second hole appears next to it, previously positioned in the lower part of the S23 Ultra, dedicated to ventilation. Galaxy S24 Ultra presents titanium edgeswhich in addition to ensuring greater resistance, offer a different tactile and visual sensation compared to its predecessor. Images showing the side buttons of the devices The images were uploaded by Ice Universe to X, but the watermarks suggest they were taken elsewhere. In any case, it’s a decent comparison that shows various angles of the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and offers a closer look at what Samsung plans to bring with the next launch.

In case you haven’t figured it out, the device below is the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with a visibly cleaner texture. See also Xbox Series S at the price of 249 euros in Italy for Christmas, the details of the offer

Changes and moves Comparison at the top The thickness of the Galaxy S24 Ultra has been reduced by 0.3 millimeters compared to the current model (8.6 mm versus 8.9 mm).

This detail could help slightly improve the grip of the device. The air vents have also been moved, in the upper part, with the S Pen which features a flatter head that integrates better with the surface of the body.

Below, the speaker grill becomes unique, no longer made up of micro-holes as before. The buttons are also thicker and will likely offer a more tactile feel than its predecessor.

While Samsung has kept the same design on both base models for the new flagship line, it has refined that of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, in particular with the new construction material, giving it a better finish. We will only find out in the future whether it also holds up well to long-term use.



