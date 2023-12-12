The Galaxy S24 Ultra's camera setup shows that the company is not willing to make many changes when it comes to the hardware.

Galaxy S24 Ultra has captured considerable interest in recent weeks and months, promising to compact and deliver the maximum potential of the high-end smartphone industry. When we thought we knew everything about Samsung's new premium models, a recent leak from Korean portal The Elec appeared to shed even more light on the new family of flagship smartphones. The information reveals details about the camera system of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The company seems to have chosen to follow one more conservative route, with the decision not to make many changes to the new flagship compared to what was seen in S23 Ultra; a choice that could be considered risky, now that the competition is moving towards 1 inch sensors.

Stable structure Enlarged image of the S24 Ultra camera Information shared by the above-mentioned Korean news portal mentions that Samsung would not make many changes to the camera system of its new flagship smartphone. The most significant change will consist of the telephoto lens: this would have enhanced zoom through a new 50 megapixel sensor which will replace the 10 in Galaxy S23 Ultra. This sensor would allow you to reach a level of 5x optical zoominstead of 3 as in the case of the current model.

This would improve the quality of images captured in the 5 to 10 magnification range, but may degrade the quality of photographs captured in lower ranges.

Thankfully, the 200-megapixel main sensor should offer more than enough resolution to overcome this limitation. Samsung Electronics will provide the main camera.

Sunny Optical and Namuga will provide the 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. The 10-megapixel telephoto camera comes from Samsung Electro-Mechanics and Sunny Optical.

The 12-megapixel front camera will be provided by Namuga and MCNEX.

Finally, the 50-megapixel camera will come from Samsung Electro-Mechanics and Sunny Optical.