Samsung has announced that the Galaxy S24 line will have its presentation on January 17, in the meantime let's take another look at the Ultra model.
The official presentation of the Galaxy S24 series is scheduled for January 17th, so there's very little time left.
There will be more details on the models in the coming days and, now that the prices have also been leaked, it seems that there is very little left to discover about the phone officially.
Like all smartphone manufacturers, Samsung will certainly have some surprises to show during the presentation; however, thanks big time quantity of photos that continue to leak, we can even take a look at the phone in real images.
The latest shots show a working Galaxy S24 Ultra with a grayish hue, a flat screen, and a familiar, sleek design.
Slim and compact
In the image above, Galaxy S24 Ultra looks similar to its predecessors, with a distinctive feature: the front houses a 6.8″ AMOLED screen, flat and with thin edges on the sides.
This choice look like a return to the pastbut it actually offers a considerable advantage in terms of endurance.
By adding a titanium frame, the phone becomes not only lighter than its predecessor, but also more robust, promising a greater resistance over time.
Also thanks to the favor of protection Gorilla Glass for its panel, Galaxy S24 promises to be one of the most resistant phones ever made.
The back of the device does not disappoint and does not upset tradition.
Samsung continues to prefer one matte finish on the back, an appreciable choice for the premium touch it gives to the device.
In line with tradition
There's another slight change on the back, this time regarding the cameras.
The lenses maintain distinct rings around each one, but appear slightly larger.
This could indicate a possible sensor upgrade, although not necessarily the one everyone was hoping for.
On the side, there is the power button and volume buttons.
As for the possible specifications, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3has a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and maximum brightness of 2,600 nits.
As for the camera, rumors suggest that the flagship model should feature a 200MP main sensor (ISOCELL HP2SX) and a telephoto sensor with 10x zoom.
The device is expected to have a 5,000mAh battery that supports charging up to 45W and Android 14 with One UI 6.1 interface, promising a host of AI-powered features.
The images show that Samsung hasn't made many radical changes to the look of the phone, as also confirmed by recent comparisons with the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
