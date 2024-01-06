Samsung has announced that the Galaxy S24 line will have its presentation on January 17, in the meantime let's take another look at the Ultra model.

The official presentation of the Galaxy S24 series is scheduled for January 17th, so there's very little time left.

There will be more details on the models in the coming days and, now that the prices have also been leaked, it seems that there is very little left to discover about the phone officially. Like all smartphone manufacturers, Samsung will certainly have some surprises to show during the presentation; however, thanks big time quantity of photos that continue to leak, we can even take a look at the phone in real images. The latest shots show a working Galaxy S24 Ultra with a grayish hue, a flat screen, and a familiar, sleek design.

Slim and compact Front shot of Galaxy S24 Ultra In the image above, Galaxy S24 Ultra looks similar to its predecessors, with a distinctive feature: the front houses a 6.8″ AMOLED screen, flat and with thin edges on the sides. This choice look like a return to the pastbut it actually offers a considerable advantage in terms of endurance.

By adding a titanium frame, the phone becomes not only lighter than its predecessor, but also more robust, promising a greater resistance over time. Also thanks to the favor of protection Gorilla Glass for its panel, Galaxy S24 promises to be one of the most resistant phones ever made. The back of the device does not disappoint and does not upset tradition.

Samsung continues to prefer one matte finish on the back, an appreciable choice for the premium touch it gives to the device.