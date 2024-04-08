One of the cell phones most popular that has been talked about so far in 2024 is the Samsung Galaxy S24 and its variants; and only in about almost four months, the version Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultrainternational on Amazon Mexico has dropped in price, so much so that the option of 512GB+12GB RAMis found with 27% of discountgoing from the price of $33,999 Mexican pesos to $24,899 Mexican pesos, lowered by $9,100 Mexican pesos, in addition to the possibility of paying it up to 12 months without interest. Next, we tell you the characteristics of this high-end smartphone and what the payments would be like if you purchased it on credit.

It is important that you remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, April 8, could change depending on its validity in Amazon Mexico.

In a price comparison with online stores, such as Liverpool, this one with the same capacity is priced at $33,999 Mexican pesos and at Walmart Mexico at $29,999.00 Mexican pesos, so it is cheaper at Amazon Mexico.





Features of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 2600 nits, 6.8 inches

Main camera: 200 MP, f/1.7, 24mm (wide), 50 MP, f/3.4, 111mm (periscope telephoto), 10 MP, f/2.4, 67mm (telephoto), 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120 ˚ (ultrawide)

Front camera 12 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF

OS: Android 14 based on One UI 6.1

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

IP68

Integrated S-Pen

Samsung Dex

The performance of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is exceptional, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform for Galaxy and its 12GB of RAM. Optimized to provide a smooth and efficient experience, this device offers noticeably improved artificial intelligence processing.

In terms of screen quality, the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers a 4K Quad HD+ resolution of 3120×1440 with Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology and a 120Hz refresh rate, guaranteeing vibrant images and cinematic sharpness.

In the camera section, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a four-lens system that includes a 12MP ultra-wide angle, 200MP 2X optical zoom, 5x optical zoom, 50MP 10x zoom and 3X optical zoom. These improvements ensure the capture of detailed images in any situation, supported by enhanced artificial intelligence functions for both photography and video.

How to pay monthly without interest in Amazon Mexico?

The price of this equipment is $24,899.00 Mexican pesos by CLICKING HERE. However, in the case of this product, the option of up to 12 months without interest, this allows you to purchase eligible products through a plan with the card that participates in the program, which you can check when making your purchase. If you want payment in months, we present the total depending on the period you select:

⦿ 3 months: Per month you would pay $8,299.66, which would be $24,899.00 Mexican pesos

⦿ 6 months: Per month you would pay $4,149.83, which would be $24,899.00 Mexican pesos

⦿ 9 months: Per month you would pay $2,766.55, which would be $24,899.00 Mexican pesos

⦿ 12 months: Per month you would pay $2,074.91, which would be $24,899.00 Mexican pesos

MONTHS WITH FINANCING COST

⦿ 18 months: Per month you would pay $1,694.51, which would be $30,501.28 Mexican pesos

⦿ 24 months: Per month you would pay $1,377.74, which would be $33,065.87 Mexican pesos

The shipping cost is free, but if you want it to arrive immediately you can subscribe to Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days and enjoy its multiple benefits.

