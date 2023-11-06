The Galaxy S24 series could include built-in GPT-like generative AI, banking on the support provided by Exynos and Snapdragon.
Contrary to the practices of previous years, Samsung has preferred a unified approach for its 2023 flagship smartphone, avoiding the division between the Qualcomm and Exynos markets.
The S23 series presented the chip only Snapdragon 8 Gen 2in the variant ad hoc for Galaxy.
But the situation will change with the new year.
Confirmations have arrived from Qualcomm top management: Galaxy S24, in its standard and Plus variants, will be powered by both Exynos 2400 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 “for Galaxy”.
However, the Ultra model will only mount the latter, so it must be assumed that the variant with Qualcomm processor will appear on a greater number of markets.
2024 promises to be a year focused on integrating generative artificial intelligence into smartphones.
Now that more and more chips can support it, Samsung seems interested in this idea and we might see a generative AI similar to ChatGPT in the next Galaxy S24.
The first Samsung with Artificial Intelligence
So far, Google has not only fully embraced AI with its devices, but has made it a distinctive marketing lever, in stark contrast to Apple’s approach, which is still slow to emphasize the use of AI.
Galaxy S24 will the first Samsung phone to use advanced Artificial Intelligencethanks to the compatibility of both Exynos 2400 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.
Considering that the vast majority of modern smartphones are powered by chipsets capable of supporting integrated generative artificial intelligence it would have been a mistake not to seize this opportunity.
Consider that Samsung already has its own virtual assistant, called Bixbyit is not yet clear whether the company intends to keep it.
As for the practical use of this generative artificial intelligence in new smartphones, it seems that the entire process will take place in “on-device” mode, thus avoiding the need for an internet connection.
Snapdragon or Exynos?
Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said that the majority of markets will adopt the Snapdragon chip in the Galaxy S24.
It will be very interesting to observe its performance in comparison to the Exynos 2400 and the smooth Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, especially in light of the recent success of the Exynos 2200, which demonstrated superior performance on the Galaxy S23 FE compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy S22.
The launch of the Galaxy S24 is scheduled for January 2024, so it’s really close.
In particular, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which promises to be the flagship of the range, is highly anticipated. We are curious to discover all the new features introduced by Samsung for its flagship smartphone of the coming year.
#Samsung #Galaxy #S24 #twochip #strategy #confirmed #integration #artificial #intelligence