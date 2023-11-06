The Galaxy S24 series could include built-in GPT-like generative AI, banking on the support provided by Exynos and Snapdragon.

Contrary to the practices of previous years, Samsung has preferred a unified approach for its 2023 flagship smartphone, avoiding the division between the Qualcomm and Exynos markets.

The S23 series presented the chip only Snapdragon 8 Gen 2in the variant ad hoc for Galaxy. But the situation will change with the new year.

Confirmations have arrived from Qualcomm top management: Galaxy S24, in its standard and Plus variants, will be powered by both Exynos 2400 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 “for Galaxy”. However, the Ultra model will only mount the latter, so it must be assumed that the variant with Qualcomm processor will appear on a greater number of markets. 2024 promises to be a year focused on integrating generative artificial intelligence into smartphones.

Now that more and more chips can support it, Samsung seems interested in this idea and we might see a generative AI similar to ChatGPT in the next Galaxy S24.

The first Samsung with Artificial Intelligence Galaxy S24 will support Artificial Intelligence features on a Samsung for the first time So far, Google has not only fully embraced AI with its devices, but has made it a distinctive marketing lever, in stark contrast to Apple’s approach, which is still slow to emphasize the use of AI. Galaxy S24 will the first Samsung phone to use advanced Artificial Intelligencethanks to the compatibility of both Exynos 2400 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Considering that the vast majority of modern smartphones are powered by chipsets capable of supporting integrated generative artificial intelligence it would have been a mistake not to seize this opportunity. Consider that Samsung already has its own virtual assistant, called Bixbyit is not yet clear whether the company intends to keep it.

As for the practical use of this generative artificial intelligence in new smartphones, it seems that the entire process will take place in "on-device" mode, thus avoiding the need for an internet connection.