Galaxy S24 prices in Italy: rumors reveal possible reductions compared to the previous generation, offering improvements at affordable costs

The time is about to arrive for the official presentation of the new top of the range products from the titanic South Korean company. The Samsung Galaxy S24 line includes the most anticipated devices of this phase of the year, as demonstrated by the numerous previews spread online.

Thanks to the latest leaked information, we can take a look at the alleged selling prices for the Italian market of future flagship devices, along with confirmations on the processor that could be used for the Plus variant of the Galaxy S24. The possible tariffs for the new Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra models have been revealed by several sources and could be inferior compared to the previous generation.

Prices and models Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Ultra and S24 Plus in that order Preliminary information on possible pricing of Galaxy S24 series devices for the European market has begun to paint a picture.

However, it should be noted that this data may not be entirely accurate as Samsung, like other companies, may slightly adapt prices depending on the target market. Recently, Roland Quandt, usually a reliable source, shared his forecasts on sales prices for the Italian market on surprise positively buyers. The trend of lower prices compared to the previous year is confirmed. Here is a summary of possible prices in Italy: Galaxy S24 (128 GB): 899 euros

Galaxy S24 (256 GB): 959 euros

Galaxy S24 Plus (256 GB): 1,149 euros

Galaxy S24 Plus (512 GB): 1,269 euros

Galaxy S24 Ultra (256 GB): 1,449 euros

Galaxy S24 Ultra (512 GB): 1,569 euros

Galaxy S24 Ultra (1 TB): 1,809 euros