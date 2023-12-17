Despite economic pressures, rumors suggest unexpected stability in Galaxy S24 costs, with Samsung ready to challenge the industry.

In a period of potential start of recovery for the smartphone market, after a significant decrease of 12% in 2022, a gradual increase in pricesattributable to several factors. Some positive news, however, could be Samsung's intentions regarding its next line of flagship smartphones. Samsung will soon present the Galaxy S24 series, with models equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, whose production price is rumored to be substantially more expensive than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This cost change could impact Samsung's profits, requiring an increase in selling prices to offset losses.



Fortunately, according to an indiscretion reported by Hankyung, it seems that the price of the new flagship will remain unchanged compared to Galaxy S23.

Saved by Exynos Launching the device with Exynos 2400 SoC in various regions will likely help Samsung reduce the manufacturing cost of Galaxy S24 The report from the Korean site claims that using the Exynos 2400 processor for the base and Plus variants in some markets, including Italy, will help allow Samsung to keep prices stable next year too. See also League of Legends: G2 Esports announces a new all-female team We don't have much information on the costs of the Exynos 2400, however, large-scale in-house production (Exynos is made by Samsung itself) suggests that the chipset could cost less than one made by Qualcomm. Despite the financial impact that could result from keeping the S24 family within the same price range, rumors suggest encouraging estimates for the series' shipments in 2024.

According to the information currently available, it is expected that the Korean giant will ship around 33 million units, thus recording a 10 percent increase compared to those of Galaxy S23 in the current year. Galaxy S24 Ultra, however, will be launched globally with a processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy.

Similar to what happened with the previous premium model, Galaxy S24 Ultra could become the most popular of the trio, due to the attractive upgrades it offers compared to the other two models, despite not providing notable improvements on the camera front. See also Assassin's Creed Nexus stars several series favourites, fans believe