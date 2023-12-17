Despite economic pressures, rumors suggest unexpected stability in Galaxy S24 costs, with Samsung ready to challenge the industry.
In a period of potential start of recovery for the smartphone market, after a significant decrease of 12% in 2022, a gradual increase in pricesattributable to several factors.
Some positive news, however, could be Samsung's intentions regarding its next line of flagship smartphones.
Samsung will soon present the Galaxy S24 series, with models equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, whose production price is rumored to be substantially more expensive than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
This cost change could impact Samsung's profits, requiring an increase in selling prices to offset losses.
Fortunately, according to an indiscretion reported by Hankyung, it seems that the price of the new flagship will remain unchanged compared to Galaxy S23.
Saved by Exynos
The report from the Korean site claims that using the Exynos 2400 processor for the base and Plus variants in some markets, including Italy, will help allow Samsung to keep prices stable next year too.
We don't have much information on the costs of the Exynos 2400, however, large-scale in-house production (Exynos is made by Samsung itself) suggests that the chipset could cost less than one made by Qualcomm.
Despite the financial impact that could result from keeping the S24 family within the same price range, rumors suggest encouraging estimates for the series' shipments in 2024.
According to the information currently available, it is expected that the Korean giant will ship around 33 million units, thus recording a 10 percent increase compared to those of Galaxy S23 in the current year.
Galaxy S24 Ultra, however, will be launched globally with a processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy.
Similar to what happened with the previous premium model, Galaxy S24 Ultra could become the most popular of the trio, due to the attractive upgrades it offers compared to the other two models, despite not providing notable improvements on the camera front.
Looking forward to success
Samsung is reportedly considering new approaches to boost shipments of its latest series, as highlighted by an earlier report suggesting filing for trademark applications 'AI Phone' and 'AI Smartphone'.
These underline the company's desire to make the AI of the next S24 look appealing to customers.
With only a month left before the official announcement of the new models, it will be interesting to discover the distinctive features that will differentiate them from the current generation.
In this regard, we have had some previews regarding the design of the Ultra model.
To give an idea of the figures, in Italy, the starting prices are €979 for the Galaxy S23 with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, €1,229 for the Galaxy S23 Plus with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, and €1,479 for the Galaxy S23 Ultra with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, which increases to €1,899 for the top version with 12 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage.
According to what reported by Hankyung, Galaxy S24 will be on sale starting from $799, the Plus version will cost $999, while Ultra will be available for around $1,199.
Of course, these prices will vary proportionally based on storage capacity.
In general, therefore, these are prices substantially similar to those of the Galaxy S23 launched last February.
