The comparison underlines the dominance of Samsung's flagship on the high-end smartphone market, with faster storage speeds and better battery life.

Unlike Apple, Samsung has always stood out for using faster flash memory chips in its high-end devices.

Therefore, it is not surprising that Galaxy S24 Ultra has demonstrated greater speed in various sequential and random read and write tests compared to iPhone 15 Pro Max. The two flagships adopt different memory technologies: the Korean company relies on the consolidated UFS technology, while Apple uses NVMe (Non-Volatile Memory Express) technology on all its devices.

Both offer fast read and write speeds, but in tests, the Galaxy S24 Ultra outpaced the iPhone in speed higher up to 75%as well as featuring lower latency.

Thanks to his UFS storage latest generation, Galaxy S24 Ultra leaves iPhone 15 Pro Max significantly behind. In the Jazz Disk Bench test, sakitech highlights that S24 Ultra surpasses 15 Pro Max in speed sequential readingreaching 2,547 MB/s compared to its rival's 1,450 MB/s, a significant difference of 75 percent.

However, that performance gap isn't replicated in the writing test, where the Galaxy S24 Ultra achieves a data transfer speed of 1,442 MB/s, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max comes close with 1,257 MB/s, still marking a 15 percent difference.

In 4K random read and write tests, a similar situation emerges, raising questions about why Apple persists in adhering to the slower NVMe standard while lagging behind Samsung's developments. It is important to note that the performance of a smartphone or computer is not only affected by sequential or random read and write speeds, but also by latencyanother relevant parameter on which Samsung wins the comparison. Latency represents how quickly specific data can be accessed, and a smartphone with low latency theoretically allows apps to open more quickly.

Of course, this also depends on the optimization of the software.

Of course, this also depends on the optimization of the software. It's important to note that both smartphones were tested with 256GB of internal storage, so results may vary when versions with higher internal storage are used in the same test.