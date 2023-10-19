Galaxy S24 inherits from its predecessor a high standard to pursue and the numerous leaks do not seem to disappoint expectations.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series has undoubtedly delivered the best Android phones of the year, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra ranks among the best overall smartphones of 2023. Although the official launch is scheduled for the beginning of next year, there are many juicy rumors circulating about it Galaxy S24not least the one that gave us information on colors available for the models.

To give rise to these rumors, it seems that we will see the results achieved by Samsung flagships further improve, including enhanced performance, higher quality photographic hardware and more. The presentation of the S24 range will take place during first quarter of 2024and everything seems to suggest that the Korean company will take advantage of the Galaxy Unpacked scheduled for January in San Francisco to show off the stable's new flagship horses. As per tradition, it is expected that the usual Galaxy S series will be maintained in 3 models, including the Galaxy S24 Plus and the Galaxy S24 Ultra in addition to the basic model.

Shape and design Render of Samsung S24 The new range will probably include a standard model from 6.1 inchesa Galaxy S24 Plus from 6.6 inches and a Galaxy S24 Ultra from 6.8 inches. The leaker Tech_Reve claims that the S24 and S24 Plus models will keep the same design as their S23 counterparts, but from other rumors we know that it’s possible that the Galaxy S24 Plus will have a slightly larger body, an increase of about 0.05 inches. In line with what Apple saw with the iPhone 15 Pro models in the autumn, the top of the range will present a titanium shell more resistant, and it cannot be ruled out that the other models in the line will follow this trend.

It's likely we'll still see rounded corners and flat sides in the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra should bring back curved edges and straight corners, somehow recalling the memory of the defunct Galaxy Note. There is no concrete data on room modules of the devices, but it seems that at least for the S24 Ultra, the rear camera should maintain a 200 megapixel sensorwith the possibility of a 5x optical zoom.

SoC, for Europe and for America Render of Samsung S24 As for the processors, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to be equipped with the processor Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3while the S24 and S24 Plus models will continue to use processors Qualcomm in the US and Exynos processors in Europe. The performance difference between these processors has been a subject of debate in the past, with Qualcomm models tending to outperform Exynos ones. According to what GSMArena reports, the Exynos 2400 chip of Samsung Galaxy S24 will have a XClipse 940 GPU co-developed with AMD.

The latter should have slightly less power than the Adreno 740 GPU used by Qualcomm for its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

In other words, it is possible that the next South Korean flagship smartphones will have some very different performances between one model and anotherdepending on the region of reference.