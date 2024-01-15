The Galaxy Unpacked event is almost here.

All tech enthusiasts are eager to find out for sure what the recently leaked Galaxy S24 series has in store crucial details through a source who shared promotional material. The contents seem to belong to a meeting that took place on Zoom: slides that provide a global vision of what we can expect from Samsung's next powerful proposal.

A dazzling screen Source @Harshit66250605 shared information material about the Samsung Galaxy S24 series of phones via his Twitter account As for performance, Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus will adopt both the Exynos 2400 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chips, while the S24 Ultra model will stand out for the exclusive adoption of the latter. Among the salient points highlighted by the images, the generosity of the steam chamberwhich will be scaled to 1.9 times larger than previous models, offering a notable improvement in thermal management during high-load situations.

This detail, although it may seem negligible in terms of daily use, proves to be a fundamental element for fans of the game on mobile devices. See also These are some free streaming platforms in Spanish Additionally, the entire Galaxy S24 series, featuring completely flat panels, boasts enhanced screen brightness, with a uniform peak of 2,600 nits on all models, and introduces support for ray tracing, further improving the visual performance on titles in three dimensions for smartphones. As far as cameras go, the Galaxy S24 Ultra stands out for recording 8K video with 5x zoomwhile the telephoto lens, which in the previous Galaxy S23 Ultra was 10 megapixels with 10x, has been replaced by one 50 megapixels and 5x.

Vibrant colors Some of the colorings shown from the slides The leaked information also includes details on the color variants, with four of the available colors shown for the Galaxy S24 series: Amber Yellow, Marble Grey, Cobalt Purple, and Onyx Black. In particular, the Ultra model stands out for its solid structure made of titanium, adding a touch of elegance and robustness to the range. In addition to these features, further details on technical specifications and advanced features are covered in the disclosed material, thus completing the offering of the Galaxy S24 series. See also THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV: launch date for Shingo Yabuki, announced Sylvie Paula Paula and Najd We leave you with the other promotional images that will allow you to further explore the features of these upcoming devices. Camera details slide Image illustrating the features of the display



