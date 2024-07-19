Samsung is now one of the most popular smartphone brands in the world, and today we are here to tell you about a sensational offer relating to one of the top of the range models of the moment, so Let’s not waste any more time in chit-chat and get straight to the point!
Samsung S24 on sale Amazon
As you well know, we usually keep a close eye on Amazon because it is able to give away many pearls at very discounted prices. Today we talk to you about Samsung S24 which costs a whopping 789 euros instead of the usual 929.00 euros. A 15% off offer to be seized on the fly that you can consult here.
Below we leave you the product specifications:
Display:
- Type: Dynamic AMOLED 2X
- Size: 6.8 inches
- Resolution: 3200×1440 pixels
- Refresh Rate: 120Hz
- HDR10+
Processor:
- Type: Exynos 2400 (or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in some regions)
Memory:
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB (expandable via microSD)
Rear Camera:
- Main: 108MP
- Ultra Wide Angle: 12MP
- Telephoto: 10MP with 10x optical zoom
- Features: Optical image stabilization, advanced night mode, 8K video recording
Front Camera:
- Resolution: 40MP
- Features: Autofocus, 4K video recording
Connectivity:
- 5G
- Wi-Fi 6E
- Bluetooth 5.2
- NFC
- GPS
Drums:
- Capacity: 5000mAh
- Fast charging: 45W
- Wireless charging: 25W
- Reverse charging: 10W
Operating system:
- Android 14 with One UI 6.0 interface
Safety:
- Fingerprint reader under the display
- Facial recognition
Other characteristics:
- Water and dust resistance: IP68
- Audio: AKG stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos
- Ports: USB Type-C
Dimensions and weight:
- Dimensions: 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm
- Weight: 228g
Available colours:
#Samsung #Galaxy #S24 #great #sale
Leave a Reply