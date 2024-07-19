Samsung is now one of the most popular smartphone brands in the world, and today we are here to tell you about a sensational offer relating to one of the top of the range models of the moment, so Let’s not waste any more time in chit-chat and get straight to the point!

Samsung S24 on sale Amazon

As you well know, we usually keep a close eye on Amazon because it is able to give away many pearls at very discounted prices. Today we talk to you about Samsung S24 which costs a whopping 789 euros instead of the usual 929.00 euros. A 15% off offer to be seized on the fly that you can consult here.

Below we leave you the product specifications:

Display:

Type: Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Size: 6.8 inches

Resolution: 3200×1440 pixels

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

HDR10+

Processor:

Type: Exynos 2400 (or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in some regions)

Memory:

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB (expandable via microSD)

Rear Camera:

Main: 108MP

Ultra Wide Angle: 12MP

Telephoto: 10MP with 10x optical zoom

Features: Optical image stabilization, advanced night mode, 8K video recording

Front Camera:

Resolution: 40MP

Features: Autofocus, 4K video recording

Connectivity:

5G

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

GPS

Drums:

Capacity: 5000mAh

Fast charging: 45W

Wireless charging: 25W

Reverse charging: 10W

Operating system:

Android 14 with One UI 6.0 interface

Safety:

Fingerprint reader under the display

Facial recognition

Other characteristics:

Water and dust resistance: IP68

Audio: AKG stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos

Ports: USB Type-C

Dimensions and weight:

Dimensions: 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm

Weight: 228g

Available colours: