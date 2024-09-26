The range of Galaxy S24 devices is enriched with the new Samsung Galaxy s24 FE. The “smallest” of the series brings with it many of the features that we have learned to appreciate on the smartphones of the family, starting from the features of GalaxyAI, with highly respectable hardware but at a price that aims to make it accessible to a wider audience. We saw it in preview at Samsung Home in Milan and we are ready to present it to you Samsung Galaxy S24 FE .

Technical characteristics

The Galaxy S24 FE features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display 6.7 inch, which offers an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, while the Vision Booster optimizes contrast and colors even in bright conditions, promising a high-level visual experience in every context.

The 6.7-inch display of the Galaxy S24 FE

On the SoC front, the newcomer from Samsung is equipped with a Exynos 2400e processora 4 nm chip optimized to best support all the features of Galaxy AI, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory.

There is no shortage of features aimed at gaming, such as support for Ray Tracing and an improved cooling system to keep performance constant. Connectivity is guaranteed by support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3

The photographic sector of the Galaxy S24 FE has nothing to envy that of its “big brothers”, starting from the support for the artificial intelligence of Galaxy AI.

The Galaxy S24 FE camera block with three lenses

The device is equipped with a triple rear camera and a front camera: the 50 MP main camera has an f/1.8 aperture, 84° field of view, optical image stabilization (OIS), the 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera has an f/1.8 aperture, /2.2 and 123° field of view, finally the 8 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, f/2.4 aperture, 32° field of view and optical stabilization. The front camera is 10 MP with f/2.4 aperture and 80° field of view.