Samsung continues to position itself as a leader in the smartphone market with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FEan affordable version that maintains the essence of the successful S24 series. This new model stands out for its innovative ecosystem Galaxy AIwhich promises to offer a premium user experience on a more affordable device.

He Galaxy S24 FE It surprises with a familiar design, but incorporates a larger screen than in previous versions. With 6.7 inchesthe panel Dynamic AMOLED 2X Adaptive ensures fluid and sharp viewing, thanks to its 120 Hz refresh rate, ideal for those who enjoy high-quality visual performance.

In terms of performance, the Galaxy S24 FE is equipped with the Exynos 2400 processor for Galaxy that offers impeccable support for premium Galaxy AI tools. This chipset allows you to enjoy an outstanding gaming experience, it has latest generation functions such as Ray Tracing for those situations where every component matters. It also has a vapor chamber that improves cooling to maintain maximum performance.

The battery is also larger. The team has a 4700 mAh cell which allows you to use the device for longer without worries.

In the photographic section, Samsung is committed to a versatile configuration. He Galaxy S24 FE has a goal 50 MP wide anglea 8 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 12 MP ultra wide angle, all with optical image stabilization (OIS). This setting ensures clear and detailed images, while advanced AI-based features They allow you to capture textures and details with greater precision. The Photographic Assistant Galaxy AI makes it easy to take creative photos, elevating the user’s visual experience.

One of the great attractions of Galaxy S24 FE is its integration with the advanced system Galaxy AIwhich offers a range of intelligent tools that improve user productivity and creativity. Among them stand out: Circle to Search, Interpreter, Simultaneous translation, Composer, Note assistant.

Although the exact price of Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has not yet been confirmed, it is estimated that it will be found in the range from $12,000 to $13,000 pesos. He launch is scheduled for next October 3. .