The Samsung Galaxy S24 has been out for a while now, and it packs a lot of advanced technology! But what makes it truly spectacular are the features that use artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance your everyday experience in ways you might not expect. Here are three cool features that you will make you love this smartphone even more.

1. Super Night Mode: Space Photos Even in the Dark

Let’s face it: how many times have you tried to take a nice photo at sunset or in a dimly lit room, only to end up with a grainy, dark shot? Well, with the Super Night Mode of the Galaxy S24, this problem is a thing of the past. Thanks to AI, the phone is able to recognize low-light conditions and automatically optimize the photo, making it bright and sharp without the need for a flash.

Artificial intelligence comes into play by analyzing the scene in real time, improving exposure and reducing image noise, so you can get crazy details even in dark environments.

2. Bixby Text Call: Answer Calls with Text

How many times have you received a call when you can’t speak, like during a meeting or on public transport? This is where the genius of Bixby Text Call. This feature uses artificial intelligence to turn what the other person is saying into text, so you can respond via message without opening your mouth. The best part? AI converts your text into speech and sends it as a voice response.

Imagine being in a noisy situation or where you can’t speak freely: with Bixby Text Call you can manage your calls discreetly and super efficiently, without losing the thread of the conversation. And the AI ​​also understands the context of the call, then adapts the tone to keep the conversation as natural as possible. It’s like having a personal assistant always ready to solve any situation!

3. Intelligent Battery Management

If you are someone who uses your smartphone all day, maybe for work or entertainment, you will know how important battery life is. And this is where the Intelligent Battery Management of the Galaxy S24. AI studies how you use your phone and optimizes energy consumption based on your habits.

If it knows that you usually use a lot of heavy apps in the morning, for example, it will reduce background activity. of other less important appsi, so you will have more autonomy for the activities that really matter.

Not only that: AI is also able to predict when you will need to charge your phone and adjust the charging cycle to prolong battery life.