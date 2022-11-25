The debut of the new generation of Samsung Galaxy is just a few months away, and according to rumors it seems that the Galaxy S23 will introduce satellite communication for emergencies just like the iPhone 14. If you are outside with the need to receive assistance or rescue, and if there is no cellular network coverage, the smartphone will be able to connect to satellites pointing to the sky and request help with text messages. The Galaxy S23 will contain the same technology, and Samsung appears to have struck a deal with Iridium, which has a network of 66 low-elevation satellites. Apple has entered into an exclusive agreement with Globalstar.

Samsung Galaxy S23 is also expected to have a new fingerprint recognition sensor. Some rumors close to the company claim that the smartphone line will introduce Qualcomm technology with its latest 3D ultrasound scanners, the third generation. It is not yet clear what the benefits of this new fingerprint reader are, although it will probably offer a larger area for scanning. The Galaxy S23 series is expected on the market in February next year, with Android 13 and a new sensor for the main camera that promises to break all megapixel records.