From the archive of TENAAthe classification body for electronic products in China, several emerge Technical specifications more precise on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultraahead of Samsung’s official announcement that should arrive only in a few months, probably in the first quarter of 2023.

Characterized by the identifier SM-S9180, the new device stands as a high-end product for Samsung and the technical specifications should emphasize this concept, going beyond what has already been achieved by the previous model. However, several elements remain in line, in terms of size and probably form factor.

These are the technical characteristics that emerged from the TENAA archive on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra:

Display 6.8 inch AMOLED with 2K+ resolution (3088x1440p)

6.8 inch AMOLED with 2K+ resolution (3088x1440p) 16.7 million colors

Dimensions: 163.4×78.1×8.9(mm), weight: 233g

SoC : Octa-Core chipset with max frequency 3.36GHz (Snapdragon 8 Gen2)

: Octa-Core chipset with max frequency 3.36GHz (Snapdragon 8 Gen2) 4855mAh battery (probably charging at 25W, according to 3C certification)

Rear Camera: Quad Setup (2MP+108MP+12MP+12MP), Front Camera: 12MP

Under-display fingerprint recognition and face recognition support with Face Unlock

Memory: 8GB and 12GB RAM with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB archive cuts

Among the features we see that the SoC is probably based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 but has a higher frequency overclock than the standard. Furthermore, the setup of the cameras has changed compared to the previous model, with a different distribution at the rear and a camera with a sensor that appears to be smaller for the front.

In any case, the presentation of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra should take place during the first two months of 2023, so we await further information.