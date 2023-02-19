Big, very big, well beyond its 6.8-inch screen: Galaxy S23 Ultra brings together decades of Samsung experience with the high-end product of the Korean company, the non plus ultra in name and in fact, the most bodied and also the most expensive of the line Galaxy of 2023. Starting from 1,479 euros up to 1,899 in the version with more ROM and RAM, Galaxy S23 Ultra worth every penny of its cost for those who really want everything from a smartphone, including an exceptional work tool without equal in the panorama of current devices. A few years ago we said “phablet”, now we say Ultra – this smartphone is the only one in the Galaxy line with a built-in S Pen, inheriting for the second year the peculiar feature of the defunct Note line. Samsung has built an impeccable user experience as always, the pen helps to activate many functions and the gesture of pulling it out to do everything with a few strokes will be irresistible. The 120Hz screen with adaptive capacity responds perfectly to every solicitation, and in general beyond the brute power of the hardware, Samsung’s One UI graphic interface, now in version 5.1, also proves to be an excellent customization of Android 13. Not only that: the company has improved the application of its ecosystem on the panorama of devices available this year, and it is now possible to work seamlessly with smartphones and PCs, for example by dragging files or copying and pasting from one device to another.

The main novelties of this S23 Ultra compared to last year’s model are not aesthetic: the phone remains very similar, with an important mass of 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 millimeters and 233 grams of weight. One-handed use is prohibitively expensive, but the gain in functionality is priceless. The main innovations, we said, however, are in the photographic sector and in the new processor mounted, the customized Snapdragon 8 Gen2 for the Galaxy line. It is not only the most powerful Qualcomm SoC, but also an enhanced and improved version in clock speed and graphics management. In reality, all this translates into a very powerful hardware that knows no uncertainties of any kindsnappy in every situation. All this power also manages a photographic sector whose calling card is the new 200 megapixel photographic sensor with f/1.7 aperture, which coupled with the image processor manages a complex pixel binning system. In essence, pixels are able to capture more light and return night photos and videos that know no bounds against the dark. The photographic “power” of the S23 Ultra is scalable, so you can take excellent photos even without all the functions activated, and the Camera RAW app has also been updated which now also allows you to shoot at 50 megapixels. And there’s even a function for tracking and photographing the constellations thanks to the long exposure. The S23 Ultra also features a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture, a 10x telephoto sensor with f/4.9 aperture, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field of view. Thanks to the software, the zoom is up to 100x, but without reaching so much the magnification that this smartphone can do without deteriorating the images, it has no rivals. As for the videos, S23 Ultra records up to 8K at 30fps, 4K at 60fps also with the selfie cameraand stabilization is further improved compared to the S22 Ultra with even better results for videos with a great level of detail.

Two photos taken with the Galaxy S23 Ultra, where you can see the capabilities of the 10x telephoto lens. The zoom goes up to 100x.

The smartphone is unlocked with a fingerprint sensor under the screen, a solution that Samsung still prefers to unlocking with a face, although present but certainly less effective in terms of response. What changes is finally the autonomy, although the 5000 mAh battery has remained unchanged compared to the last model. Here the new SoC makes itself felt, and the optimization of consumption allows you to comfortably get through the day, even reaching two days of use with moderate use. Saving on resolution and the always on display, then, it is possible to exceed 8 hours of screen on, according to our tests. Another important aspect is the construction of the phone, which appears solid albeit with exposed parts that require the use of a protective cover for the less daring. S23 Ultra is made of Gorilla Glass Virtus 2 glass, and for the rest in aluminum. It supports wireless charging and is waterproof with IP68 certification. Prices start at €1,479 for the 256GB version with 8GB of RAM, go to €1,659 for 512GB/12GB and reach €1,899 for 1TB/12GB. The available colors are green, black, lavender and cream, with five other colors available on Samsung Shop: graphite, blue, lime and red. A considerable number of options but with the same final result: we are talking about a complete phone from all points of view, except perhaps only for ergonomics. S23 Ultra is aimed at users who do not want to compromise on the user experience, and even better at those who can take advantage of the Samsung ecosystem, which has less and less to envy from Apple. Against an important expense, Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best choice for pro users currently on the market.