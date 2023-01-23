It’s almost time now official presentation of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and at this point we know all the specifications of the new Korean manufacturer’s flagship, including details on one of the most interesting elements or the new one 200MP camera.

Furthermore, as already mentioned a few days ago, Samsung in some countries it has already opened pre-orders for the whole family S23; enthusiasts just have to wait for February 1 to see the new smartphones at work.

Someone though, doesn’t have to wait the 10 days that separate us from Samsung Unlocked; a store of Matagalpain Nicaraguahe posted on his page Facebook what would appear to be 4 packs of Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The announcement of KM Cell Storethis is the name of the shop, as a description “models with 512GB of memory and 128GB of Ram, available for immediate delivery”.

In reality there is no other information, not even on the price, but only a few photos showing the color packs Phantom Black, Cotton Flower, Botanic Green and Mystic Lilac; the latter is one of the most particular colors, a sort of powder pink, so much so that the seller has also decided to show us the phone out of the box.

Regarding S23 Ultrawill be quite similar to the predecessor, with a main camera of 200 Megapixels equipped with 3x and 10x zoom. It will also have one 6.8″ screen 2x Dynamic AMOLED with resolution from 1440p And 500 ppi and the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 to protect everything.

The battery should also stay from 5000mAh with charge a 45W; finally the family S23 will start from Android 13 And One UI 5.1 with Bluetooth 5.3, WiFi 6E, NFC and connectivity UWB extension.