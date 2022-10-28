Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the new top-of-the-range smartphone from Samsung, which the company is working on in an attempt to turn it into a device capable of making technology lovers fall in love. Certainly the promises are many but apparently the real highlight will be the night photos!

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will take top photos even in the dark!

Apparently if there is one point that Samsung is working hard on to make the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra different and better than its predecessor, it is the camera. As you may know, the rumors speak of a considerable improvement that sees the main camera go from the current 108 megapixels, to even 200 megapixels! Not to mention the opening, size, stabilization of videos, etc.

In short, many news in the photographic sector, but the best will apparently be the quality of the photos at night. This is reported by Ice Universe, one of the most reliable whistleblowers when it comes to Samsung. “I think this is the most obvious step forward that Samsung’s flagships have had in five years”, comments the man on Twitter.

Let’s say that this is also a long-awaited change as Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra had mostly re-proposed the configuration of its predecessor, so an innovation in the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will certainly be greatly appreciated.

We obviously can’t wait to find out more about everything what this new top of the range will have to offer, such as the fantastic battery performance we told you about here, and for the moment we can not help but give you an appointment in the next article!