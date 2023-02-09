Samsung Galaxy S23 is the new top-of-the-range smartphone in the galaxy line Samsung. These are high-performance and reliable devices that have undoubtedly conquered a large share of users over the years. By now the first copies have been sent to some users and a controversy has arisen on the web the storage space!

Samsung Galaxy S23, the system takes up too much space!

Some users are starting to receive their new and sparkling Samsung Galaxy S23 and some curious and at times worrying information is spreading on the web. Apparently the system applications pre-installed on the device would take up to 60 GB of space!

Obviously the reports come from American users so it is not certain that the situation will not change internationally, but it is still a fact to take into consideration especially if you decide to buy the 128 GB total version, which would thus end up in the worst of cases you already have half of the memory occupied.

Especially on Twitter, users are going wild as it is the device with the most space occupied by the system ever seen so far, compared to the Google Pixels which are around 15GB. However, not everyone reports the same information so we can’t do anything but keep an eye on the situation and in the meantime We’ll see you in the next article!