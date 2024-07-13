After years and years of continuous use, it is inevitable that you will find yourself having to replace your smartphone: in light of this, Amazon has therefore thought it would be a good idea to offer you the Samsung Galaxy S23 on offer at all-time low with an excellent 38% offallowing you to save a good 390 euros compared to the original suggested list price from Samsung. If you are interested in purchasing it, just click on this addressor alternatively click on the box immediately below.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 is on sale on Amazon at only 649 eurosagainst the 1039 euros of the list price. The smartphone is also Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can easily take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free one-day delivery.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Highlights
Let’s start first of all from the most important new feature of this smartphone, namely the Galaxy AI supportSamsung’s proprietary artificial intelligence, which allows access to numerous useful features for everyday life, such as real-time translation of conversations. In this case we find an excellent 6.1-inch diagonal Dynamic AMOLED displaythanks to which you can enjoy films, TV series and any other multimedia content you want wherever you are, making every journey more enjoyable.
Excellent the 256GB internal memoryinside which you can store photos, videos and all the files you want. In the case of the offer proposed by Amazon, the smartphone is presented in its Cream coloring.
