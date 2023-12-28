Through Amazon Italy you can buy one Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone with charger included. The discount is 33% compared to the recommended price. At the moment the smartphone is not available, but by purchasing it you ensure that you receive it at this price as soon as Amazon can ship it. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price it is €1,039. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone It has a 6.1 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen. The storage space of this model is 256 GB while the RAM is 8 GB. The camera is 50 MP and the battery is 3,900 mAh with Super-Fast Charging. The package also includes the 25W Samsung charger.