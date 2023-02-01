The new Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra smartphones are available for purchase on Amazon. Let’s see all the details together.

Samsung S23 Let's start with the basic model of the series, the Samsung S23smartphone sold with the 25W charger for Super-Rapid Refill, in Phantom Black, Misty Lilac, Cotton Flower and Botanic Green colours. You can buy it by following this link or from the buttons below. This smartphone is equipped with a 6.1 inch displayhas dimensions equal to 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6 and inside has the processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform. As for the camera, the device has a 12MP Selfie Camera, a 12MP Ultra Wide, a 50MP Wide-Angle and a 10MP Telephoto. The Samsung S23 is sold in 128GB and 256GB storage sizes, both with 8GB of RAM. As for the battery instead, it will have an autonomy of 3900 mAh.

Samsung S23+ Let’s continue with the Samsung S23+also sold with the 25W charger for Super-Rapid Refill, in Phantom Black, Misty Lilac, Cotton Flower and Botanic Green colours. You can buy it by following this link or from the buttons below. This smartphone is equipped with a 6.6 inch displayhas dimensions equal to 157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6 and inside has the processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform. As for the camera, the device has a 12MP Selfie Camera, a 12MP Ultra Wide, a 50MP Wide-Angle and a 10MP Telephoto as per the standard. The Samsung S23+ is sold in 256GB and 512GB memory sizes, both with 8GB of RAM. As for the battery instead, it will have an autonomy of 4700 mAh.