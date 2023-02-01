The new Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra smartphones are available for purchase on Amazon. Let’s see all the details together.
The new Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra are available for purchase on Amazon: recently announced, the new models are ready for purchase, with delivery ready for tomorrow.
Samsung S23
Let’s start with the basic model of the series, the Samsung S23smartphone sold with the 25W charger for Super-Rapid Refill, in Phantom Black, Misty Lilac, Cotton Flower and Botanic Green colours. You can buy it by following this link or from the buttons below.
This smartphone is equipped with a 6.1 inch displayhas dimensions equal to 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6 and inside has the processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform. As for the camera, the device has a 12MP Selfie Camera, a 12MP Ultra Wide, a 50MP Wide-Angle and a 10MP Telephoto. The Samsung S23 is sold in 128GB and 256GB storage sizes, both with 8GB of RAM. As for the battery instead, it will have an autonomy of 3900 mAh.
Samsung S23+
Let’s continue with the Samsung S23+also sold with the 25W charger for Super-Rapid Refill, in Phantom Black, Misty Lilac, Cotton Flower and Botanic Green colours. You can buy it by following this link or from the buttons below.
This smartphone is equipped with a 6.6 inch displayhas dimensions equal to 157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6 and inside has the processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform. As for the camera, the device has a 12MP Selfie Camera, a 12MP Ultra Wide, a 50MP Wide-Angle and a 10MP Telephoto as per the standard. The Samsung S23+ is sold in 256GB and 512GB memory sizes, both with 8GB of RAM. As for the battery instead, it will have an autonomy of 4700 mAh.
Samsung S23 Ultra
If the two models above, except for some small changes, look alike, a whole different story as regards the Samsung S23 Ultra. Obviously there is no lack inside the 25W charger for Super-Rapid Refill, and the colors available are always the same four: Phantom Black, Misty Lilac, Cotton Flower and Botanic Green. You can buy it by following this link or from the buttons below.
This smartphone is equipped with a 6.8 inch displayhas dimensions equal to 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 and inside has the processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, but in the overclocked version. As for the camera, the device has a 12MP Selfie Camera, a 12MP Ultra Wide, a 200MP Wide-Angle and a 10MP/10MP Telephoto. The Samsung S23 Ultra is sold in 256GB and 8GB of RAM, or 512GB and 1TB with 12GB of RAM. As for autonomy, this S23 Ultra has a 5000 mAh battery.
