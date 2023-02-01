During the Unpacked 2023 event, Samsung officially presented smartphones Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ulta featuring the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile processor.

The new line of smartphones features a design not too far from that of the previous generation, with the most important innovations found under the body. Let’s start with the aforementioned processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform For Galaxy which according to the Korean company offers performance defined as “unprecedented” with lots of ray tracing support. The battery for the S23 Ultra model will be 5000 mAh and will offer 20% more autonomy, going down to 4700mAh for the S23+ and finally to 3900 mAh for the basic model.

As for the display we find the Dynamic AMOLED 2X and 120Hz refresh rate for all models. The S23+ Ultra will have a 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge screen, while the base and plus models will have 6.1- and 6.6-inch screens respectively with Full HD+ resolution.

On the photographic side, in the back we find a triple camera system consisting of a main camera with a 50MP sensor flanked by an ultra wide-angle camera with a 12MP sensor and one with a 10MP sensor with 3x optical zoom. At the front, however, there is a 12MP camera. On the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the new 200MP sensor Adaptive Pixel which uses pixel binning to support different levels of high-resolution processing simultaneously.

The Galaxy S23 series will be available in four colors matt: Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender. It will be possible to purchase them from online retailers, on the Samsung website and in operator stores, with prices varying according to the amount of RAM / storage space, as indicated below:

Samsung Galaxy S23

8/128GB for 979 euros

8/256GB at 1,039 euros

Samsung Galaxy S23+

8/256GB at 1,229 Euros

8/512GB at 1,349 Euros

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

8/256GB priced at 1,479 Euros

12/512GB priced at 1,659 Euros

12GB/1TB priced at 1,899 Euros

Samsung has also announced a launch promotion, which allows you to get a reimbursement according to the model purchased, by registering it on Samsung Members. In particular:

S23 Ultra 1TB: 240 Euros

S23 Ultra 512GB: 180 Euros

S23+ 512GB: 120 Euros

S23 256GB: 60 Euros

Furthermore, those who purchased an S23, S23+ or S23 Ultra model by March 31, 2023 and register it through the same portal by April 21 will be entitled to a overestimation of used.