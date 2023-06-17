Samsung S23 is a high-end smartphone manufactured by Samsung, one of the leading mobile device manufacturers in the world. It is a highly functional device, with a high quality display that offers sharp images and vivid colours. Featuring a powerful processor and generous storage capacity, the Samsung S23 offers smooth performance and the ability to store a vast amount of content. We are here today to tell you about updates, so stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Ultra have updated!

The latest update for the company’s first line is arriving in Europe right now, namely S23, S23 Plus and finally Ultra. After telling you about the rumors about a new S23 here, today we are ready to tell you the news. First we are talking about 2.2GB of updatesinitialed as S91xBXXU2AWF1. The changelog is not full-bodied and is limited to saying:

device stability improvements, bug fixes

new and/or improved features

further performance improvements

But still you can see these improvements:

introduction of the option 2x zoom exclusive to portrait mode

fix autofocus issue

image processing in night mode may have undergone a change

may have undergone a change transitions and animations of the One UI with greater fluidity

and animations of the One UI with greater fluidity feedback improvements haptic

Not bad right? We just have to invite you to run the update now!