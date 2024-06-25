Samsung, the powerful South Korean technology company, constantly has news regarding its mid- and high-range smartphones, even its Galaxy line is among the most sought after by users. Just for those looking for a Samsung Galaxy S23 cell phone in Amazon Mexico This model is found in green and with 128GB SSD with $6,000 pesos DISCOUNT (38%) applied to the list price of $15,999 pesos, so now you will pay for the less than $10,000 pesos, that is $9,999 Mexican pesos.

“It is important that you remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, June 25, could change depending on its validity in Amazon Mexico.”

The 128GB green Samsung Galaxy S23 cell phone can be purchased with the $6,000 pesos discount through cash payment with bank cards, as well as on credit within a period of up to 24 interest-free monthly payments. The main features of the South Korean smartphone will be listed below, which is also cheaper on Amazon than in Liverpool.

On the Liverpool website Galaxy S23 green 128GB It has an offer price of $10,499.25 pesos, valid with cash payment. On Amazon Mexico the cell phone can be purchased at $9,999 Mexican pesos cash and credit with 24 monthly payments without interest. Therefore the cell phone is $500.25 cheaper on Amazon than in Liverpool and contemplates 24MSI which do not apply in the store.

What features does the Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB cell phone have?

– Samsung brand.

– Galaxy S23 model.

– 128GB of SSD memory.

– 8GB of RAM memory.

– 50 MP camera.

– Green color.

– Android 12.0 operating system.

– Snapdragon processor.

– 6.1-inch Amoled screen.

– 5G technology.

– 3,900mAh battery.

For more information on the Samsung Galaxy S23 cell phone ENTER HERE.

What payment methods does the Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB cell phone have on Amazon Mexico?

He Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB cell phone green color can be purchased on Amazon Mexico with cash or credit paymentwithin a period of up to 24 monthly payments without interest Limited Time. The smartphone reduced to $9,999 pesos It does not contemplate the purchase option with financing cost. Below is what the monthly payments look like in months without interest.

If you are interested in buying the green Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB cell phone with $6,000 discount and 24MSI of CLICK HERE.

TERM PAYMENT PER MONTH FINANCING COST TOTAL TO PAY 24 months $416.62 FREE $9,999 18 months $555.50 FREE $9,999 12 months $833.25 FREE $9,999 9 months $1,111 FREE $9,999 6 months $1,666.50 FREE $9,999 3 months $3,333 FREE $9,999

