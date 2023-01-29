Samsung is a company that has been making sparks in the mobile field in recent years. We often tell you about it, as you can for example see here. Anyway, today we want to bring you some really interesting news about it to the display of the new top of the range. So if you’re curious, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Samsung Galaxy S23: they will use Gorilla Glass Victus 2

Even if the new top of the range of the well-known company have not yet been presented, Corning wanted to get their hands on, boasting that the next top of the range from Samsung will bring the new jewel of the company and that is Gorilla Glass Victus 2. It is obviously a new generation glass of which one certainly cannot speak badly!

In particular, painstaking work has been done on one of the Achilles heels of smartphones: falls. The new glass will be much stronger. But without failing the classic protection from scratches. We want to be more specific, bringing you two facts: the glass could resist to falls on the concrete from about 1 meter in height and falls on the asphalt from about 2 meters.

Also, for greenery lovers, glass contains more than 20% recycled materials, earning an important certification in this regard. Nothing to say from this point of view, we just have to wait for mom’s big event Samsung and then give vent to opinions!