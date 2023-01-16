Samsung is very close to presenting its new high-end device, the Samsung Galaxy S23 this coming February 1 at an event scheduled by the company originating from South Korea And although this day would be in which the details regarding the characteristics of the phone that will compete with the iPhone 15 would be revealed, apparently they have anticipated the news.

Since recently the characteristics of the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the price that it will have in the market, initially in its country of origin South Korea.

While it is common for leaks to happen every year from designers showing off the new look the devices will have. This year, with the magnitude of the leaks, a hint of the price that these devices could have once they go on sale has been given.

Although on Twitter, there are many users who have shared the speculations, these have been quite credible, as some experts indicate that this year andI Samsung Galaxy S23 could have an increase of between 10 and 20 percent.

The foregoing indicates that Samsung’s new high-end phones will present the following characteristics in terms of price.

Samsung Galaxy S23: $799.

Samsung Galaxy S23: $849.

Samsung Galaxy S23+: $999.

Samsung Galaxy S23+: $1,049.

Although very specific details of the capabilities and performance that the new devices will have have not been revealed, Samsung Galaxy S23 is expected to surpass its predecessor.

Meanwhile, some images posted by Evan Blass on Twitter show some of the possible colors available for the S23, as well as what it will look like on both sides.