Samsung, has been producing telephones for a very long time now, consequently there is a lot of users who choose it as a trusted brand. Today we are here to talk to you of the possible arrival of a really interesting terminal. If you are curious, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, is it real?

In case you don’t know, FE stands for “Fan Edition” and we are talking about devices belonging to the Galaxy S range, therefore of extreme value. In any case, it could be possible that the S23 will also see the arrival of this variant after a long break due to the lack of components. The reason for this assumption is undoubtedly derived from a certification that appeared before our eyes from Safety Korea.

It would appear that it has been tested the battery of a new Galaxy S23 FE by Samsung. The specifications are these: the battery is made by Ningde Amperex Technology Limited, it is identified with the initials EB-BS711ABY.

Instead the device would have the initials SM-S711. From here on though, one can only speculate as nothing more has emerged. It is likely that this new device will come out towards the end of the year as usual and will undoubtedly be able to bring the best of the s23 series to a much more affordable price for the user. Rest assured that we will keep you informed about this and many other news about it and just for now we’ll give you an appointment for the next article!