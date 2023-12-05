Samsung Galaxy S23 FE arrives in Italy: prices, release, details and information on bundles

After its presentation last October, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has now officially arrived in Italy.

Despite the official announcement made atbeginning of October, until now we only had vague information regarding its debut in our market; however, the South Korean manufacturer has kept its promise to introduce the device in the beautiful country by the end of the year.

Billed as a mid-to-high range smartphone featuring an iconic design, pro-level camera and promising gaming performance, Galaxy S23 FE will be available from December 6th.

It can be purchased within a exclusive bundle which includes the new Galaxy Buds FE.