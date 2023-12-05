Samsung Galaxy S23 FE arrives in Italy: prices, release, details and information on bundles

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: the long-awaited medium-high range model makes its debut in Italy with a special “music” bundle.
After its presentation last October, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has now officially arrived in Italy.
Despite the official announcement made atbeginning of October, until now we only had vague information regarding its debut in our market; however, the South Korean manufacturer has kept its promise to introduce the device in the beautiful country by the end of the year.
Billed as a mid-to-high range smartphone featuring an iconic design, pro-level camera and promising gaming performance, Galaxy S23 FE will be available from December 6th.
It can be purchased within a exclusive bundle which includes the new Galaxy Buds FE.
Admiral of Generation Z
Compared to the launch two months ago, the differences found are minimal, except for some changes to the software version.
As already announced, Galaxy S23 FE will be equipped with Android 14 and One UI 6 upon its introduction on the Italian market, having already benefited from the update in the previous weeks.
This implies the potential receipt of further updates up to Android 18.
The device has a screen Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.4 inches, larger than the “base” model measuring 6.1″, with Full-HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of maximum 120 Hzintegrating a fingerprint reader.
Instead of the previous customized Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Galaxy S23 FE features an SoC Exynos 2200 at 4 nm with octa-core CPU, and is equipped with 8 GB of RAM and offers internal memory options from 128GB or 256GBdepending on the selected configuration.
As for connectivity, 5G dual SIM, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS and a USB Type-C port are included.
The battery, with a capacity of 4500mAh (a 600mAh increase over the Galaxy S23), supports 25W wired fast charging, wireless charging and reverse charging.
Samsung S23 FE technical sheet
- Dimensions: 158 x 76.5 x 8.2mm
- Weight: 209g
- Display:
- Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.4″
- 2340 x 1080 resolution
- Refresh rate: 120 Hz
- Aspect Ratio 19.5:9
- SoC: Samsung Exynos 2200
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 128/256GB
- Cameras:
- Main 50 MP, ƒ/1.8, 24 mm
- Ultra-wide angle 12 MP, ƒ/2.2, 123°
- Telephoto 8 MP, ƒ/2.4, 75 mm 3x optical zoom
- Front camera:
- Connectivity:5G dual SIM, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS
- Drums: 4500mAh