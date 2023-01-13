A leak published by a Dutch newspaper would seem to have revealed the design of the Samsung Galaxy S23: it is a series of renderings that highlight the choices made by the Korean company for its next flagship smartphone.

As you know, this is not the first “leak” regarding the device, indeed only a few days ago a leak revealed when the Samsung Galaxy S23 will be presented. The Images show how the S23 Ultra and S23 Plus share the same metal body and glass lid.

The colourways there would seem to be four: Phantom Black, Cotton Flower (cream), Botanic Green and Misty Lilac (pink or lavender). This detail also comes from a leak and would confirm the same color tone options for all models of the Galaxy S23 series.

The Galaxy S23 Ultras have a smoother back than the previous generation and five cameraswith three lenses (probably the main, ultra-wide and 10X telephoto) larger than the other two, while the side buttons appear to be positioned lower down.

Rumors speak of a main camera from well 200 megapixels for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, with 50 megapixel sensors for the standard and Plus models. It also seems that the Ultra will have a better autofocus and a more sophisticated stabilization system than in the past.

In all cases it seems that under the body we will find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and this regardless of the region: a novelty for the company. For official details, however, we will have to wait for the Galaxy Unpacked event to be held on February 1st.