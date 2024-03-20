Today is the first day of Amazon Deal Festival and the promotions for the world of technology, video games and beyond are numerous. In the very long list of promotions you can find Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G which is on sale at €799 instead of €979.33. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The current price it is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G offers one 6.8 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with Vision Booster and 1,750 nits of maximum brightness. The 120Hz adaptive refresh rate automatically adjusts based on what you're viewing.
This model has the Integrated Galaxy S Pen for taking notes and performing precision operations. RAM is 8GB and storage is 128GB. The package includes a 25W Samsung charger for Super-Fast Charging.
