Samsung Galaxy S22 is none other than one of the smartphones released by Samsung. The company has always been attentive to the customer and in recent years it has been focusing more and more on giving a software experience of excellent use.

Either way, today we are here to let you know that the One Ui 5 beta and the brand new version of Android have arrived. So no more chatter and let’s get started right away!

Samsung Galaxy S22: the One UI 5 beta arrives!

Now with the Samsung you are safe enough. This is also thanks to the excellent beta testing system that precedes a major release. Today we are here to tell you that also in Europe the beta of Android 13 and One UI 5.0 has finally arrived.

We are talking about just over 2gb of updates and there are so many news starting from a revised interface and greater responsiveness and fluidity of the phone. Mind you though, it is still a beta, so there will be the classic bugs and problems of various kinds.

If you are interested and own a Samsung Galaxy S22, just join the beta program through Samsung Members and enjoy the release. Mind you though, for now it has arrived in Germany, but it will soon reach our Italy too!