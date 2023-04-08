The Samsung Galaxy S22 are reliable devices capable of surprising even the most demanding customer. Samsung takes care of its products in every little detail and today we are here to tell you about theyet another update which witnesses these top of the range home. If you are curious, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Samsung Galaxy S22: April patches arrive and a surprise news!

For the top of the range it is now normal to receive updated security patches every month in order to guarantee the best possible standards of use. Thus, while there are rumors about the new Galaxy, the build is making its way S90xBXXU4CWCG which solves well 66 vulnerabilities in total and introduces Image Clipper. A function that for now had remained the exclusive property of the S23. Put simply, you use AI to extract an element from a photo and then insert it into a new image and/or isolate it.

Interesting news that we obviously welcome with great pleasure. In case of further news, rest assured that we will keep you informed. Only for the moment so we’ll give you an appointment for the next article!