Samsung is about to launch its Galaxy S21 series next year. The phone has a long time to launch, but discussions about it have already started. Meanwhile leaks and renders associated with this series have also started coming. According to the latest leaks, Samsung Galaxy S21 is going to get the best primary camera with fast charging.The leaked report states that the Galaxy S21 Ultra in this series is about to offer its own Samsung HM2 108-megapixel primary camera with a penta-camera setup. This sensor is an upgraded version of last year’s HM1 sensor.

144Hz refresh rate and 8K recording

It is being told that this phone supports 1080p recording at 240fps, 4K recording at 120fps and 8K recording at 30fps. According to the report, the phone can be given a display with a resolution of 1440 pixels with a refresh rate of 120Hz or 144Hz.

5000mAh battery and 65 W charging

According to the leaked report, the Samsung Galaxy S21 will get a 5000mAh battery with 65 Watt fast charging support. The company is currently working on 65 Watt fast charging technology. Initially, some reports said that this phone will come with 60 Watt fast charging support. Recently, news has also come that Samsung will supply the battery from Amperex Technology Limited of China in this phone.

Three smartphones can be launched

Samsung can launch three smartphones Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra in its Galaxy S21 series. These smartphones can come with Snapdragon 875 or Exynos 2100 chipset.