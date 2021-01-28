In late 2020 Apple introduced the telsmart phone (smartphone) with which he intended to dazzle users who demand the best of the best. With the iPhone 12 Pro Max, his most ambitious terminal, he got on the 5G boat and showed his chest once more in the photographic section. At the beginning of 2021 Samsung fought back with its new flagship: the Galaxy S21 Pro Max. The terminal, whose price starts at 1,259 euros and which is also compatible with 5G networks, has a new design and processor and incorporates one more telephoto lens than its predecessor, the S20 Ultra.

THE COUNTRY has tested for a few days the S21 Ultra, which in Spain is available from January 29 in two colors: black and gray. In terms of design, the rear camera module maintains its rectangular shape, but is shifted to the sides. Thus it becomes more integrated into the phone. Like its predecessor, the S20 Ultra, it is a large, heavy phone with a sleek finish. It measures 16.5 centimeters high and 7.5 centimeters wide, is 8.9 millimeters thick and weighs 228 grams. The grip is quite comfortable. Its back has a slight curvature on the sides and a matte finish in which there are practically no fingerprints.

The screen, how could it be otherwise with the dimensions of the terminal, is also large – 6.8 inches – and has a small curvature on the sides. It is also a 2X Dynamic AMOLED panel with an adaptive refresh rate that reaches 120 Hz. The refresh rate refers to the number of times the screen is updated per second. The larger it is, the more realistic animations are perceived and the scrolling between different screens or applications is more fluid. The user can choose whether to use a 60Hz refresh rate to extend battery life or if they prefer to have the rate automatically adjust to 120Hz.

At the top of the screen, right in the center, there is a small hole for the front camera, which is 40 megapixels. This sensor performs well and offers quite natural results. Meanwhile, the large rear camera module is quite a statement of intent. The S21 Ultra is Samsung’s most ambitious terminal and with which the South Korean company intends to stand up to the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Samsung’s flagship has a 108-megapixel main sensor, a 12-megapixel wide-angle, and two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses each. In this section, the terminal achieves realistic images with a good level of detail, little noise and a remarkable dynamic range both during the day and at night. However, a little sharpness is sometimes lacking when using the wide angle.

Telephoto lenses allow a zoom up to 100x digital. If with the S20 Ultra this increase it was not very usable if a tripod was not available, with the S21 Ultra the results improve a bit, but the situation is similar. Most of the photographs taken with the mobile in hand are still blurry and lose a lot of sharpness. The new terminals also allow 8K video recording and switch between different lenses while making 4K video. In general, the sensations are good and a good stabilization is achieved.

The Galaxy S21 debut Samsung’s most powerful processor to date. The five-nanometer Exynos 2100 integrates a 5G modem to support this connectivity. In addition, the S21 Ultra comes with 12 or 16 gigabytes of RAM and 128, 256 or 512 storage. The performance of the smartphone he is very fluent in all assumptions. The terminal runs the applications quickly and without any lag (time delay). The phone is also compatible with the S Pen, the Samsung stylus that usually accompanies the Note and allows you to take notes on the screen or operate the mobile with gestures.

The battery is 5,000 mAh and it usually reaches the whole day without problem even with intensive use. That is, when playing games, making video calls, playing multimedia content, and even sharing the Internet with other devices. Although it has fast charging, for some users one of the drawbacks is probably that the smartphone comes without charger. Samsung thus follows Apple’s controversial decision alleging environmental reasons.

Galaxy Buds Pro

The S21 Ultra sounds great and delivers rich audio with lots of nuances. But like its predecessors and much of the high-end terminals on the market, it lacks Jack of headphones. It is intended to be used with wireless headphones. Samsung has also presented the Galaxy Buds Pro this year, which are available for 229 euros. Overall, the experience with the headphones is positive. They’re lightweight, fit your ear, and sound good. The headphones have a woofer 11 millimeters to produce low-frequency sounds with a tweeter 6.5 millimeters to hit the high notes.

Like its predecessors, the Galaxy Buds Pro include active noise cancellation. Samsung claims that they reduce external background noise by up to 99%. Headphones are quite effective in silencing the sounds around you, which is especially useful if you need to work or study in a noisy place. As for the battery, the headphones are 61 mAh while the charging case boasts 472 mAh. Samsung promises eight hours of playtime and an additional 20 hours if the charging case is used. In addition, with five minutes of fast charging it ensures that you get one hour of use.

