Walmart surprises technology lovers with an unmissable offer: the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, a high-end device with an exceptional price of only $449, a significant reduction from its original price of over $900.

This attractive offer is available exclusively in Walmart stores in the United States (USA)but keep in mind that the promotion applies while supplies last, so it is only for a limited time.

If you want to buy this smartphone you must enter the website of the chain founded by Sam Walton on July 2, 1962, but remember to do so to the USA version. To do this, we recommend using a ‘VPN’ type application.

Features of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

◉ 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with QHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

◉ Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 processor, depending on the market.

◉ Up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

◉ Compatibility with 5G mobile networks, WiFi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2.

◉ Fingerprint reader integrated into the screen.

◉ Quad rear camera, with 108MP main sensor, 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and two 10MP telephoto sensors with 3x and 10x optical zoom.

◉ 40MP front camera with 4K recording.

◉ 5,000 mAh battery with fast, wireless and reversible charging.

◉ Dust and water resistance (IP68).

◉ Android 11 and One UI 3.5.

If you are looking for one of the best high-end phones at an exceptional price, this Walmart USA offer is an opportunity that you should not miss.

He Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra It combines exceptional performance with cutting-edge features that make it an attractive choice for technology enthusiasts.

Take advantage of this unique opportunity and purchase your Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra at a mid-range price at Walmart USA!