The South Korean smartphone brand launches two models of its flagship smartphones. The first global model comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and the second with Samsung’s Exynos processor. Questions have been raised about the performance of Samsung’s processors for some time and it has been revealed that Exynos 990 is weaker than Snapdragon 865 in terms of performance and battery management. Samsung does not want to do that again and now the Galaxy S21 + smartphone is shown with Exynos 2100 chipset.

Many users thought that the next Samsung processor could be named Exynos 1000, but the company will bring its Exynos 2100 processor in 2021. A phone appearing on the Geekbench benchmark platform database is being called Samsung Galaxy S21 + and it has been revealed that this phone has a processor named Exynos 2100 instead of Exynos 1000. The phone model number ‘Samsung SM-G996B’ has appeared in the benchmark listing. Apart from the source code, it has also revealed the name of the phone and the Exynos chipset.

At least 8 GB RAM

It has been revealed that Android 11 operating system will be available in Galaxy S21 +. In addition, information related to the motherboard has come up with the name exynos2100. The clock frequency of this processor is 2.21Ghz. Apart from this, this processor will be given in the device with at least 8 GB RAM, which can be LPDDR5. Source code has revealed that the Exynos 2100 will be an eight-core CPU hardware although its arrangement is set to be different from the previous Exynos 990.

So much benchmark score

The main processor of the new processor is clocked at 2.91GHz, while the performance course is clocked at 2.81GHz and the efficiency course is clocked at 2.21GHz. Source code has revealed that Mali-G78 GPU will be provided with Exynos 2100. Talking about the results, the Galaxy S21 + got 1040 points in single core benchmark test and 3107 points in multi-core test. Samsung may announce the new processor by the end of the year, which will be found in next year’s flagship Galaxy S21 series.