Samsung launched its Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Note 20 series this year. Now the company is preparing to launch the Galaxy S21 series next year. There are still a few months left for the launch of this series, but in the meantime the details of this series are starting to appear. The Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone of this series has been seen in the listing of TUV Rheinland. Here the model number of this phone is told SM-G998. If the listing is to be believed, the company will launch this phone with a 5000mAh battery.A few days ago a news came in which stated that in this series S21 Ultra smartphone, the company will use the EB-BG998ABY model number battery which will be marketed as a 5000mAh battery. Not only this, it is being told that the company can use 60 Watt fast charging technology in S21 Ultra.

Chinese company has made batteries

On the other hand, according to the 3C listing, 3880mAh battery can be given in Galaxy S21 and 4660mAh battery in Galaxy S21 Plus. Some reports have said that the battery of this phone has been developed by a Chinese company, not by Samsung.



Can get 40MP front camera

Samsung’s upcoming smartphone company may come with a 5nm Exynos chipset as well as Snapdragon 875 SoC processor. The company can offer a 40MP selfie camera in the Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone of this series. It is being told that the quad rear camera setup can be given in this phone. It can have a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle camera with a 108-megapixel primary camera, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 5x optical zoom telephoto lens.

Under display camera instead of notch

If rumors are to be believed, an under display camera can be given in place of Notch in the screen of this phone. According to the reports, the company will launch the Galaxy S21 Ultra with S Pen support and it will replace the Note series smartphones.