Korea’s tech company Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 series smartphone a few days ago. It is being told that the company is now planning to launch the next generation smartphone Galaxy S21 series. A lot of buzz has already arisen on the internet about this series. In the last few weeks, such reports have come out in which information about some features of the company’s new series has been shared. Now another report has come out which tells when the company can bring this series to India.

According to a report by Sam Mobile, Samsung is about to launch its Galaxy S21 series smartphone in early January 2021. The company’s suppliers have begun mass production of the components required for the Galaxy S21 series. Which shows that the company is moving faster than normal to manufacture its next generation smartphone.

Also read- Pre-orders for Oppo F17 Pro Diwali edition starts today, learn details here

Samsung usually reveals its flagship smartphone around February-March. But the new report says that the company’s Galaxy S21 lineup can be launched in early 2021. The report also says that when Samsung will launch the phone in early January 2021, the smartphone may hit the market in early January 2021.