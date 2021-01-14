|screen
|6.2-inch Infinity-O with 2X Dynamic AMOLED, Always On, FHD + (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 – Samsung Exynos 2100 with eight-core CPU
|RAM
|8 GB
|Storage
|128GB / 256GB
|Main Chambers
|10 MP front camera with f2.2 aperture.
12 MP wide angle with f2.2 aperture.
12 MP main rear camera with f1.8 aperture.
64 MP telephoto lens with f2.0 aperture.
|Frontal camera
|10 MP (f / 2.2, 80 °, 1 / 3.24 “, 1.22 µm, 25 mm)
|Video
|7680 x 4320 pixels (30 fps, 8K UHD), 3840 x 2160 pixels (30/60 fps, 4K UHD), 1920 x 1080 pixels (30/60/120 fps, FHD), 1280 x 720 pixels (960 fps, HD )
|Video formats
|MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, proximity detection, gyroscope, compass, presence and brightness sensor
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, NFC, WiFi AX. 2G (GPRS / EDGE), 3G (UMTS), 4G (LTE), 5G
|Drums
|4000 mAh, fast charging, Qi charging
|Dimensions
|151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|171 grams
|Various
|Water resistant up to IP68, Wireless PowerShare, ANT +, child mode, Knox data security, geotagging, sync function, dual SIM (nano) + E-SIM, face recognition
Price: 849 euros. Available from January 29.
|software
|Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.1
