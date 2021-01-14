screen 6.2-inch Infinity-O with 2X Dynamic AMOLED, Always On, FHD + (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 120 Hz

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 – Samsung Exynos 2100 with eight-core CPU

RAM 8 GB

Storage 128GB / 256GB

Main Chambers 10 MP front camera with f2.2 aperture.

12 MP wide angle with f2.2 aperture.

12 MP main rear camera with f1.8 aperture.

64 MP telephoto lens with f2.0 aperture.

Frontal camera 10 MP (f / 2.2, 80 °, 1 / 3.24 “, 1.22 µm, 25 mm)

Video 7680 x 4320 pixels (30 fps, 8K UHD), 3840 x 2160 pixels (30/60 fps, 4K UHD), 1920 x 1080 pixels (30/60/120 fps, FHD), 1280 x 720 pixels (960 fps, HD )

Video formats MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM

Sensors Accelerometer, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, proximity detection, gyroscope, compass, presence and brightness sensor

Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, NFC, WiFi AX. 2G (GPRS / EDGE), 3G (UMTS), 4G (LTE), 5G

Drums 4000 mAh, fast charging, Qi charging

Dimensions 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm

Weight 171 grams

Various Water resistant up to IP68, Wireless PowerShare, ANT +, child mode, Knox data security, geotagging, sync function, dual SIM (nano) + E-SIM, face recognition Price: 849 euros. Available from January 29.