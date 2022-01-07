Image of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in the demonstration organized at CES in Las Vegas. GO

The launch of the long-awaited Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been surrounded by all kinds of rumors and leaks. While in recent months some specialized media indicated that it would be delayed, others went further and pointed towards a possible cancellation. The moment has finally come. The Galaxy S21 FE incorporates some of the star features of the powerful Galaxy S21, but at a slightly more affordable price – part of the 759 euros compared to the 849 euros that the S21 was worth at the time of its launch. The terminal, in addition to being compatible with 5G networks, has a larger screen, a powerful processor and a triple rear camera somewhat less ambitious than that of its older brothers.

EL PAÍS has been able to have a first contact with mobile phones at CES, the largest consumer electronics fair in the world, which is held in Las Vegas between January 5 and 7. The design of the Samsung S21 FE is quite similar to that of the S21. The rear camera module maintains a rectangular shape, is glued to the edges of the terminal and protrudes slightly. The mobile is comfortable in hand. It is available in four colors — olive green, black, lavender, and white. Its rear has a matte finish and is quite clean. When used, almost no fingerprints are left on it.

The AMOLED screen is 6.4 inches. That is to say, a little bigger than that of the S21 (6.2 inches) but a little smaller than that of its predecessor, the Galaxy S20 FE (6.5 inches). In addition to looking bright and sharp, it has an adaptive refresh rate that reaches 120 Hz. The refresh rate refers to the number of times the screen is refreshed per second. Therefore, the higher it is, the smoother the scrolling between screens. But it also uses more battery. On first impressions, with Adaptive Rate on, the experience is smooth and transitions quite smooth.

In the center of the upper part of the screen there is a small hole for the front camera, which is 32 megapixels. The Galaxy S21 FE also has three rear cameras: a main sensor and a 12-megapixel wide-angle and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. In the photographic section, this mobile is very similar to its predecessor and somewhat less ambitious than its older brothers. The S21 and S21 + feature a 64 megapixel telephoto lens. A priori the photographs taken by this terminal are realistic and quite colorful. In theory the night mode has been improved. The manufacturer promises better images in low light.

The mobile is compatible with 5G networks and has one of the most powerful processors for the high-end: Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888. The user can choose between two models: one with 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage and another with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The battery is 4,500mAh with a fast charge of 25W. That of the S21 is 4,000 mAh and that of the S21 +, 4,800 mAh. Samsung promises an autonomy of more than one day. As with the S21 and unlike the Galaxy S21 Ulta, the Galaxy S21 FE is not compatible with the S Pen, the South Korean brand’s stylus that allows you to take notes on the screen or operate the mobile with gestures.

Samsung says its predecessor, the Galaxy S20 Fe, had “an incredible response.” “So we took the same approach with the S21 FE 5G, equipping it with the premium features that matter most to our Galaxy fans,” said TM Roh, president and chief business officer of mobile communications, Samsung Electronics. The South Korean brand is not the only one that in recent years has launched more affordable models from its top of the range. In recent years, other tech giants such as Apple and Google have also resorted to this strategy.

