The Galaxy S21 FE is perhaps one of Samsung’s most talked about devices. Its existence has been questioned several times and, in some cases, the project was close to cancellation.

The debut of the device was initially expected in the summer, alongside Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3. However, it has since disappeared. The main reason for this delay appears to be attributable to the Chip Crisis and the inability to assemble enough units for commercialization.

However, according to some new rumors, it appears that Samsung has managed to solve these problems and start the production of the device. In a new report made by SamMobile it emerges that the Galaxy S21 FE could take place in January 2022.

Samsung may present the Galaxy S21 FE in the first weeks of next year

Unfortunately, at the moment there are no more details on the presentation date and especially if Samsung will hold a dedicated event. Usually, the Korean giant presents its flagships around that time.

Should Samsung launch the Galaxy S21 FE in January next year, the debut of the Galaxy S22 family will be delayed to avoid overlaps. The device could hardly find its space during a Galaxy Unpacked event dedicated to the new flagships.

The manufacturer could also opt for a staggered launch over time, making the device available exclusively in certain markets. As the weeks go by, it could include new nations on the list, counteracting both the overlap and the Chip Crisis.

At the moment, however, there is no official information available. All that remains is to wait for new information that will not be long in coming.